IAF, Air India evacuate 236 from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, quarantined Japanese cruise ship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked both China and Japan for its cooperation in the evacuation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 08:53 AM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday evacuated 112 people, including 36 foreign nationals from China's Wuhan where the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has killed over 2,700 people in the country.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster landed in Delhi at 6:45 am on Thursday from China. All evacuees were taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening. The flight took off from India and carried around 15 tonnes of medical supplies to aid China in its fight against the outbreak.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked China for its cooperation in the evacuation. "On its return from Wuhan, Indian Air Force flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries- Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA & Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by Chinese Government," he said.

"Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you Indian Air Force and Embassy of India in Beijing, China for your efforts," the minister said in another tweet.

This is the third evacuation by India from the worst-affected region on Wuhan in China. Earlier, two Air India flights brought back over 650 people.

Meanwhile, Air India also evacuated 119 Indians and five foreign nationals who were onboard the coronavirus-affected cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Japan.

The Indians on board the cruise ship, who were tested negative for the infection were repatriated on Thursday.

In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Japan said that "those fulfilling conditions and consenting to repatriation to India on 26 Feb being facilitated by the Indian government."

Jaishankar took to Twitter to inform about the development. "Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the Diamond Princess due to COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities. Thank you Air India once again," he tweeted, adding that "a special word of appreciation for our team Embassy of India in Japan for their sustained efforts which made this happen."

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and six passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the Diamond Princess ship.

