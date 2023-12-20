'I have never...': TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says this on video of him imitating Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed his pain over suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee apparently mimicking him during a protest in Parliament premises and said it is "unacceptable" and "the institution of Chairman has been ravaged".

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, on Wednesday, clarified that he never had any intention to hurt anyone after his mimicry outside the Parliament, following suspension, was seen as an insult to Vice President and Chair of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The TMC MP told reporters, "I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019..."

The suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, could be seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the video of the same.

PM Modi also spoke to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing great pain at the abject theatrics of some MPs.

The suspended MPs of the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises on Tuesday. The suspended lawmakers were joined by the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Sonia Gandhi, as they raised slogans against the Centre.