I am punching bag, not poster boy as I come from North-East: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Talking about his autobiography 'Justice for the Judge', former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says that he is not a poster boy but a punching bag because he comes from the North-East. Justice Gogoi said this in his exclusive interview with Zee News.

During the interview, Zee News' Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary asked the CJI whether he was the poster boy of that time. In response to this question, Justice Gogoi said that he was targeted because he belongs to the Northeast. He said that he did not feel like that then but now he does.

“I am not the poster boy, I became the punching bag, because I come from the NORTH EAST,” he said.

Ranjan Gogoi, credited with delivering the verdict on the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on November 9, 2019, wrote in his book what he did after delivering the unanimous verdict. This book is also related to the dramatic and unprecedented press conference of January 12, 2018 against the functioning of the then CJI Dipak Misra. Ranjan Gogoi spoke openly on all aspects related to his life.

Ranjan Gogoi, who held the post of CJI from October 3 2018, to November 17, 2019, led several historic decisions during his tenure — including key judgments in highly-sensitive disputes like the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the 'Entry of women to Sabarimala Temple' row, and the Rafale deal controversy, and the Assam NRC dispute — to name a few. CJI Gogoi's latest milestone was that on November 9, the five-judge Bench headed by him delivered the verdict in the much-debated Ayodhya dispute case.