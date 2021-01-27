'I am incarnation of Shiva, gave birth to corona': Andhra Pradesh woman who killed 2 daughters

Padmaja, a math gold medalist & Purushottam Naidu a PhD in chemistry & college lecturer, allegedly killed their daughters to rid them of evil spirits.

In a shocking case, a woman from Andhra Pradesh, suffering from delusion was arrested along with her husband on Wednesday for killing their two daughters. Accused Padmaja (50) and her 55-year-old husband Purushottam Naidu, allegedly killed their two daughters on the night of January 24 at Madanapalle town of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Padmaja, a math gold medalist, and Purushottam Naidu, a PhD in chemistry and a government college lecturer, allegedly killed their daughters to rid them of evil spirits, believing they would both come to life.

"I am not an idiot. I am a PhD," Purushottam Naidu said as police officers carried out a sweep of their three-storey home in Madanapalle town to collect evidences. "We got certain messages that we must carry this out,'' Naidu and his wife Padmaja said.

The woman even refused to get the COVID-19 test done, claiming that she is the incarnation of Lord Shiva. She also claimed that her body gave birth to coronavirus that has killed millions of people across the globe. The shocking revelation came up when the accused couple were taken to a hospital for the mandatory COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

"I am Shiva. My body gave birth to corona. It will end in March without the use of the vaccine. There is no need for a vaccine," Padmaja told the healthcare worker in the hospital. She also claimed that there halahal (venom) in her throat and there is no need to test her for coronavirus.

Padmaja, who is a postgraduate in mathematics and worked at an IIT coaching institute, allegedly used dumbbells to kill her two daughters - Alekhya (27) and Sai Diviya (22).

Soon after their arrest, neighbours told police that the couple had been behaving strangely during Covid-19 lockdown and particularly on Sunday night. They had alerted police after strange noises and cries were heard from the house.

After getting complaint, police tried entering the house of the couple but they resisted. However, when police finally forced themselves into the house, the crime scene left the cops in shock. The bodies of the two girls were covered in red clothes.

The Andhra Police said they have named father Purshottam as the main accused and mother Padmaja as accused number 2. The couple has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

So far, the investigations have revealed that the couple first killed the younger daughter around Sunday afternoon and later their elder daughter around evening. The Andhra couple believed that their daughters will come back alive the next day.

Doctors, meanwhile, said that the accused suffer from psychic delusion with a fixed belief that Kalyuga is going to end.

The doctor also added that Padmaja is also suffering from 'shared delusion' (shared delusion disorder), a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusion belief and sometimes hallucination are transmitted from one individual to another.