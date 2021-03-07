Bengal polls: 'I'm a cobra', says actor Mithun Chakraborty upon joining BJP

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Brigade Parage Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally on Sunday, mouthed a dialogue from one of his films, and said, "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... Ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people in one bite)".

The National Award-winning actor said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfill his aspiration. He also asserted that he was proud to be a Bengali.

"I always wanted to do something big in life but had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally which is to be addressed by world's most popular leader Narendra Modi. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled," he said.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh among others.

Earlier, Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty at the latter's residence in Belgachia. On speculations of the actor joining BJP, Vijayvargiya had earlier said, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him."

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years, before resigning. Several TMC leaders had earlier joined the BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22.

Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

(With agency inputs)