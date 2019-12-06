Hyderabad vet rape-murder: All four accused killed in police encounter

All four accused in the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case have been killed in an encounter by the Telangana Police in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday.

The development was confirmed by the police. "The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen,Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a Police encounter at Chatanpally,Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6am.I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy: Cyberabad Police had brought the accused persons to the crime spot for re-construction of the sequence of events. The accused snatched weapon and fired on Police. In self defence the police fired back, in which the accused were killed. #Telangana https://t.co/4wAH9W8g3O — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

As per initial reports, the police took the accused to the spot where the incident took place to recreate the crime scene as part of investigations. The accused then tried to escape and attacked the police. In self-defence, the police opened fire on them.

A woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district on November 28 and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police on Friday had arrested four people in connection with the case and and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused had been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.