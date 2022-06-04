Hyderabad shocker: Policeman's son steals Rs 36 lakh from mother's accounts for mobile game addiction

Hyderabad: The matter came to light when the boy's mother went to withdraw money from her SBI account.

In a nightmare for parents, a 16-year-old son of a late policeman stole Rs 36 lakh from his mother's SBI and HDFC accounts to splurge the money on internet gaming. The boy lives in Hyderabad's Amberpet area. He had downloaded a shooting game on his grandfather's mobile phone.

He first stole Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 from his mother's account for in-app purchases in the game. He later became addicted to the game, according to the cyber crime wing of the Hyderabad police.

The boy is the son of a late police official. He studies in Class 11. The police said he made payments ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The matter came to light when the boy's mother went to withdraw money from her SBI account. She had around Rs 27 lakh. To her utter shock, she found out the entire money was taken out without her knowledge. She then checked the HDFC account and found that Rs 9 lakh were withdrawn.

The woman then approached the cyber crime unit.

She said the compensation she received for her husband's death had been credited to the two accounts.

With inputs from IANS