Who was Chandrashekhar Guruji, Vaastu expert stabbed 50 times? Why was he killed?

Chandrashekhar Guruji, a famous Sarala Vaastu practitioner, was on Tuesday murdered inside a hotel in Unakal near Karnataka's Hubballi. The video of the chilling murder has gone viral. The video shows Guruji sitting in the lobby of the hotel when two men approached him. As one of the men touched his feet to distract him, the other launched a vicious attack with a knife. The other man joined the assailant within seconds in stabbing Guruji who kicked and punched in vain to save himself. Police claimed the victim was stabbed over 50 times all over his body. They have arrested two people for the crime -- a former employee of the Vaastu practitioner and the husband of another former employee.

Who was Chandrashekhar Guruji?

Chandrashekhar Guruji was one of the most popular Vaastu experts in the country. He was one of the most well known faces of Karnataka television. He hailed from the state's Bagalkote district. He had started his career as a contractor and later got a job in Mumbai. He later started his Vaastu business that became a success. He come to the city to attend a ceremony linked to the death of a child in his family.

Why was Chandrashekhar Guruji killed?

Over Chandrashekhar Guruji's murder, the police have arrested Manjunath Dummavada and Mahantesh Shirur. Both are natives of Kalaghatagi taluq of Dharwad district. Manjunath was a former employee of Guruji. Mahantesh's wife Vanajakshi was also a former employee of the Vaastu expert. The alleged murderers were trying to flee to Maharashta when they were nabbed.

Police sources told the news agency IANS that Guruji had bought properties in the name of Vanajakshi. He had asked her to return the property. She didn't want to return the property. As he was pressuring her to do that, he was killed.

It is not confirmed yet that this is the reason for the murder. The police are investigating the case from several angles.

With inputs from IANS, PTI