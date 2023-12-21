'Hospitalisations will go up as...': Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on JN.1 sub-variant

Dr Swaminathan talked about the emergence of the JN.1 variant, a sub-variant of Omicron, expressing hope for mild behaviour but cautioning about increased transmissibility

Former WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has warned against downplaying COVID-19 as a common cold. In an interview with NDTV, she emphasised the risks of severe illness and highlighted the long-term effects, such as an increased likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and mental health issues.

She acknowledged India's improved health systems since the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 and the Delta wave in 2021, expressing confidence in the country's readiness for a surge in cases.

As a precautionary measure, she urged the elderly and those with weak immunity to wear masks.

"We've been through this many times before, as you know, over the last four years. This is what we expected and this is what the WHO had talked about. Even when WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus announced the end of the global public health emergency in May this year, he did say it is still a global health threat," she added.

In the interview, Dr Swaminathan also talked about the emergence of the JN.1 variant, a sub-variant of Omicron, expressing hope for mild behaviour but cautioning about increased transmissibility. She emphasised the importance of testing and identifying symptoms, including fever, cough, and loss of smell.

Warning against comparing COVID-19 variants to the common cold, Dr Swaminathan underscored the distinctiveness of COVID's long-term impacts, urging prevention due to risks like heart attacks and mental health issues.

She reassured that hospitals are better prepared, emphasising the importance of ongoing precautions and mock drills to ensure readiness, especially in remote areas.

Kerala reported three deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 5,33,321, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The latest data indicated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4.50 crores