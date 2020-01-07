Hizbul terrorist killed by security forces in J&K's Awantipora

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora area on Tuesday. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

"The slain militant Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of Anantnag had joined the terror ranks only a few days ago and refused to surrender as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF were carrying out a joint operation in the Charsoo area," the police said. "One pistol, a magazine, six live RDX and a grenade have been recovered from his possession," police said.

Security forces had received information about the terrorist's presence in the area after which, a cordon and search operation was launched.

The troops tried to convince the terrorist to surrender. However, the denied and started firing after which, the forces retaliated. "The terrorist was killed after a brief exchange of fire," the police said.

According to reports, 1-2 terrorists are believed to be present in the area.