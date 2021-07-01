Historic photograph of India’s first licensed woman doctor resurfaces on Doctor’s Day

India’s first woman to obtain a degree in Western medicine, Dr Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, graduated from the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania (WMCP) — one of the world’s first medical schools for women.

Ahead of Doctor’s Day which is celebrated every year on July 1, a historical 135-year-old photograph has emerged, which shows not just Dr Joshi but also the first woman doctors from two other countries – Japan and Syria.

The date on the photograph is October 10, 1885. In the photograph, Dr Joshi sits on the left and on the right sits Syria’s first licensed female doctor of western medicine. In the middle stands Japan’s first woman to obtain a degree in medicine, Kei Okami.

All three graduated from the same institute, the WMCP, which was absorbed by and became Drexel’s College of Medicine, Pennsylvania over the century.

The WCMP was itself founded by Elizabeth Blackwell, who was interestingly the first woman doctor in the United States. WCMP welcomed women from different backgrounds and nationalities, a rare trend in the 19th century.

All three women are wearing the traditional dress from their respective countries, which demonstrated the inclusivity at WCMP. Dr Joshi graduated from the class of 1886

India’s first woman doctor

Alongside Kadambini Ganguly who was the first woman to graduate from the Calcutta Medical College, Dr Joshi was a pioneer of medical education for women in India. Her decision to study medicine was influenced by losing a child due to lack of medical care. Unfortunately, Dr Joshi could never practice medicine, succumbing to tuberculosis at just 22 years of age.

Dr AG Joshi remains a source of inspiration for millions across the country.