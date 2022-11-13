Stripped, beaten, sexually assaulted: What happened to Himank Bansal, Hyderabad student forced to chant ‘Allah Hu Akbar’

Himank Bansal was beaten up by other students in Hyderabad (Screengrab from video)

In a recent harrowing video that surfaced on social media, a male student was seen being brutally bullied by other students in the hostel, forced to chant slogans of ‘Allah hu Akbar’ in a Hyderabad law college, sparking a huge wave of criticism.

The viral video shows Himank Bansal, a student of IBS law college Hyderabad, being beaten and assaulted by other students in a hostel room. Bansal was also forced to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ in the video while a person could be seen slapping him.

The assault on Himank Bansal sparked a lot of backlash on social media, with members of the Bhartiya Janta Party terming it an act of terrorism. In the FIR filed against the students, Bansal narrated his shocking ordeal of bullying by peers.

What happened to Himank Bansal?

According to the FIR, the incident took place on November 11 in the Boys Hostel at IBS College in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. In the FIR, Himank said that not only was he brutally thrashed, but he was also sexually assaulted by the other men.

Bansal said that he was physically and sexually assaulted by a group of 15 to 20 men who had barged inside his hostel room on Friday evening. He also said that he was stripped naked, with his clothes torn off and he was kicked and punched.

The FIR states that the accused pushed and mishandled Himank Bansal by punching him in the face, slapping him, kicking him on the abdominal areas, touching his genitals, and forcing him to eat certain chemicals and powders.

One student, named Reva (3rd Year BBA Student, IBS Hyderabad) even attempted to put his genitals into the victim’s mouth. They further tried to tear his clothes, strip him naked, and kept beating him one after the other with the slogan "beat him till he dies”.

Bansal said that even after the video surfaced on social media, the accused threatened to keep abusing him if any action is taken against them. In the viral video, Bansal can be seen chanting Allah hu Akbar after getting slapped and assaulted.

