Here's what you must do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

As India embarks on its 76th year of Independence, wrapping up the 75-week countdown to August 15, 2022, was the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative of the government driven by the nodal ministry for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' the Ministry of Culture.

As Independence Day ended yesterday, people will now be taking down the flags they displayed in their homes. It is important to note that there are several rules to follow if you are taking down a national flag or storing or disposing of it. These rules come under the Flag Code of India 2002.

How to store the Indian National flag?

After the flag is taken down, there is a specific way to store it. First, place the flag horizontally and fold the saffron and green bands under the white band in such a way that the strips of saffron and green are seen. The white band should then be folded from either side, towards the centre, so that only the Ashoka Chakra, and parts of the saffron and green bands, can be seen. One can then carry the flag in their palms or arms and store it.

How to dispose of a damaged flag?

If your Indian National flag is damaged, "it shall be destroyed as a whole in private, preferably by burning or any other method considering the dignity of the National Flag," as per the Flag Code of India 2002.

How to dispose of a paper flag?

During important national and cultural events, several people also wave paper flags. The Flag Code of 2002 states that these paper flags should not be discarded on the ground. They should, like damaged flags, be discarded in private, "keeping in mind the dignity of the National Flag."

Here are some other rules to be followed to prevent the insult of the National flag. These rules come under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Violations under this Act can result in a fine or imprisonment of up to three years.

One cannot use the National flag as drapery in any form whatsoever (except in state funerals or armed forces or other para-military forces funerals)

The National flag cannot be used as a part of a costume, uniform, or accessory of any kind worn below the waist of any person

The National flag cannot be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments, or any dress material

The National flag cannot have any inscription or lettering on it.

The National flag cannot be used to cover, hold, receive, or deliver things (except flower petals before it is unfolded as part of celebrations on occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, etc.)

The National flag cannot be used to cover a statue or a monument or a Speaker's desk or platform.

The National flag cannot touch the ground or the floor or trail in water intentionally

The National flag cannot be used to cover any mode of transport including trains, boats or aircraft, or any other similar object

The National flag cannot be used as a cover for a building.

The National flag cannot be intentionally displayed with the "saffron" down.