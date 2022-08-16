Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Donald Trump claims FBI stole passports during Florida raid

Donald Trump has announced he plans to throw his hat in the ring in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

Donald Trump claims FBI stole passports during Florida raid
Donald Trump (File)

FBI stole three passports during the raid at Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump alleged on Monday. He said the agency stole three passports, including an expired one.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote on Monday on the Truth Social network he co-founded.

He said it was a political assault on an opponent never seen in the United States but commonplace in third-world countries.

It's unclear why Donald Trump took over a week to talk about the missing passports.

Trump was reportedly raided under suspicion of storing classified documents in his Florida mansion. He is suspected of violating the Espionage Act.

A court in Florida published the list of seized items as well as the search warrant last Friday at the request of US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The list of seized items includes documents and several boxes. Passports are not explicitly listed there.

Trump demitted the office in January 2021 after a weeks-long showdown with the opposition amid his baseless allegations of election rigging.

He has announced he plans to throw his hat in the ring in the 2024 Presidential elections. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 423 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.