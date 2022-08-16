Donald Trump claims FBI stole passports during Florida raid

Donald Trump (File)

FBI stole three passports during the raid at Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump alleged on Monday. He said the agency stole three passports, including an expired one.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote on Monday on the Truth Social network he co-founded.

He said it was a political assault on an opponent never seen in the United States but commonplace in third-world countries.

It's unclear why Donald Trump took over a week to talk about the missing passports.

Trump was reportedly raided under suspicion of storing classified documents in his Florida mansion. He is suspected of violating the Espionage Act.

A court in Florida published the list of seized items as well as the search warrant last Friday at the request of US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The list of seized items includes documents and several boxes. Passports are not explicitly listed there.

Trump demitted the office in January 2021 after a weeks-long showdown with the opposition amid his baseless allegations of election rigging.

He has announced he plans to throw his hat in the ring in the 2024 Presidential elections.