Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade attacks in Srinagar, Budgam leave policeman, civilian injured

On Independence Day, Monday, two people, including a civilian from a minority community, were injured in two grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir. A police spokesman tweeted, "#Terrorists hurled a grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of #Budgam in which one civilian namely Karan Kumar Singh got injured. He has been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

"#Terrorists hurled #grenade at Police Control Room Kashmir, resulting in minor injuries to one policeman. Area #cordoned off," he said in another tweet.

Additional police parties reached the spot and an operation had begun to nab the attackers. The aggression on the Police Control Room in Kashmir was the second grenade attack in Kashmir in a single day.

(More details are awaited)