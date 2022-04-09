Here’s what Health Ministry said after detection of XE variant of Covid in Mumbai

The Union Health Ministry has clarified on the reported case of Covid-19 XE Variant in Mumbai, saying present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant.

“FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be 'XE' variant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant,” said the health ministry.

The individual who had reportedly tested positive for the sub-variant is a fully vaccinated 50-year-old woman with no comorbidity and asymptomatic. She had come from South Africa on February 10 and had no prior travel history. On arrival, she had tested negative for the virus.

The clarification from the Health Ministry came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on April 6 said it has detected India's first case of XE infection in Mumbai.

The XE Covid-19 mutant emerged recently when the World Health Organisation revealed that the sub-variant that combines two Omicron lineages, has been found in the UK.

The global health body also issued a warning against the XE variant of Omicron.

It has suggested that it could be more transmissible than any Covid strain so far. XE is a combination or recombinant of both sub-variants (BA.1 and BA.2) of Omicron.

As per the early assessment, the recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages is being said to be at least 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicron itself. However, there is no evidence yet to show is it has any impact on the severity of the disease in comparison to the Omicron variant.