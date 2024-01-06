Headlines

India

India

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Nearly Rs 1.22 crore has been reimbursed to passengers who canceled their tickets.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

article-main
The Moradabad Division of Indian Railways has reported the cancellation of up to 20,000 reserved tickets for December 2023, amid the continued cold wave conditions in Northern India that have resulted in dense fog covering several states.

Nearly Rs 1.22 crore has been reimbursed to passengers who canceled their tickets, according to Raj Kumar Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Moradabad Division.

Singh went on to say that, of the total number of canceled reserved tickets, 2,448 were canceled in Dehradun, 3,239 in Moradabad, 3917 in Haridwar, and 4,230 in Bareilly, among other places, as reported by India Today.

Singh said,"We cancelled those trains that had low occupancy due to foggy conditions. Even then, 20,000 tickets were cancelled in the Moradabad Division in December 2023..." 
 He added,"42 trains have been cancelled till March. We have also refunded Rs 1.22 crore to people."

Notably, cold wave conditions and thick fog have gripped North India. Up to January 6, dense to extremely dense fog conditions are predicted to linger for several hours during the night and morning in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan.

