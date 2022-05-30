Here's why Punjab police ordered removal of Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover

(Image Source: ANI)

Sidhu Moose Wala, famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa district by unknown assailants. Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal have come down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of Punjab for withdrawing the security cover given to the singer.

Only two days ago, the Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover saying that it was only a 'temporary move'. They cited that there were pressing 'law and order duty' due to which this action was taken.

Why Punjab Police ordered removal of security cover

The Punjab government ordered withdrawal of security cover of 424 people on Friday and the concerned police personnel were directed to report to special DGP at Jalandhar Cantt. The people whose security has been taken away include retired police officers, religious and political leaders.

The Additional DGP (security) informed that security was being withdrawn of the 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala, on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law-and-order duty. The Punjab police had cleared that it was a temporary move.

Prominent among the Sikh temporal authorities to have lost the security cover is Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. He also holds the charge of Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Earlier this month, the AAP government withdrew security cover of eight protectees including Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Of these eight people, five had Z category security while the rest three had Y+. They were protected by 127 police personnel and nine vehicles.