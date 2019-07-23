'He wants to be king': Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao draws flak for sops for his village

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's sops for residents his native village Chintamadaka, a place where he was born, in Siddipet district of Telangana, is drawing severe criticism from different quarters.

On Monday, during a visit to Chintamadaka, KCR had announced that each family would get benefits under different government schemes to the tune of Rs 10 lakh wherein the "villagers can buy tractors, DCM vans, cattle, etc."

"It's a stupid idea to spend Rs 200 crores on one village," charges Dr Sravan Dasoju, national spokesperson of the Congress, while adding, "Is he Chief Minister for entire state or his native village Chintamadaka. On one side the state is reeling under severe financial crisis and you are showering sops on only one village. Why don't you extend the same facility to the entire state."

There are more than 13,000 villages and nearly 10,000 gram panchayats in Telangana.

"It's lopsided and there's political angle to it. KCR wants to be a Maharaja of his own village, he wants to project a larger than life image of himself," says Krishnasagar Rao, spokesperson, Telangana BJP.

Even the farmers in other parts of the state are not happy with the Chief Minister's this particular largeese. "When TRS came to power in state last year, KCR said he will waive Rs One lakh loan of farmers. He hasn't done that even till date. Since last one year, farm insurance claims are not being realised and the state government's component in loan repayment is being done," says Anvesh Reddy, farmer from Nizambad district.

Meanwhile, the residents of Chintamadaka are overwhelmed with the Chief Minister's announcement and are expecting him to come to village soon to have lunch with all of them as he has promised.