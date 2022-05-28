'Have spared no effort in my service to nation in last eight years': PM Modi during Gujarat visit

ANI Photo

On Saturday, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spared no effort while serving the country in the last eight years. PM Modi also said that he has not done any such work that would make people hang their heads in shame.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang head in shame."

The PM further added, "In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about."

READ | Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Tamil Nadu, second such incident in two days

During this period, the government has worked for the uplift of the poor, the prime minister said.

"We served the country's poor through various pro-poor schemes and tried to make their lives better," he said, adding that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government opened the food grain stocks for the poor and also vaccinated every citizen.

READ | Elon Musk reveals why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

PM Modi inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

He also said, "In 8 years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions."

Earlier today, PM Modi also inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj.