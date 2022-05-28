Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Tamil Nadu, second such incident in two days

File Photo

Police have said that a 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gudalur in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. The incident took place today when the woman allegedly stepped out of her house to answer nature's call. This is the second such incident in the last two days.

The woman, identified as Malu, was attacked and killed by the wild elephant near her house on Ovalley Farm. After the incident came to light, Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and sent the body to Gudalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, just 2 days back (May 26), a person identified as Anandan was attacked by a wild elephant near Aruttuparai in Ovalley, resulting in his death on the spot, when he was going to open his tea stall around 6 am.

Both the deaths led to protests by the villagers.

Forest department officials immediately swung into action and brought two kumkis (tamed elephants) from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to drive out the wild elephant.

Following the twin deaths, agitated villagers demanded the department, which is carrying out operations, to take immediate measures to drive out five other elephants roaming around nearby villages and protect the residents.

The department also issued a warning to the villagers not to venture out and not to go to nearby estates alone, due to the elephant menace.