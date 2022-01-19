Has Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata moved past the Covid-19 peak? Here's what data says

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Tuesday that Mumbai had moved past the Covid-19 peak. He also added that the daily Covid-19 case count was expected to fall further over the coming days.

Sounding very positive, BMC Commissioner said that looking at the falling number of cases they are contemplating re-opening of schools in the city. "We are planning to re-open schools on January 27," he said.

Mumbai Covid-19 numbers

Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike of 20,971 cases at 28.9% positivity rate on January 7.

This surpassed its second Delta wave peak of 11,573 cases at 23% positivity rate on April 3, 2021.

The number of deaths and patients needing hospitalisation was considerably lower this time.

Mumbai's daily case count dipped to 10,661 on Saturday, 7,895 on Sunday and 5,956 on Monday.

On Tuesday, 6,149 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the financial capital.

The positivity rate has also fallen from a peak of 29.9% on January 6 to 12.9% on Tuesday.

Delhi and Kolkata Covid-19 cases

A similar trend is visible in a few other cities as well, most notably in metro cities of Delhi and Kolkata.

These cities were the first ones to show a steep rise in cases in the third wave and are seemingly on a downward curve now.

Last week Delhi recorded a new all-time peak of 28,867 cases. Delhi reported 11,684 cases on Tuesday.

In Kolkata, the case count rose to more than double of its second wave peak, 8,712 cases on January 9.

But it dropped quickly after that, and on Tuesday, the city reported only 2,205 cases of Covid-19.

Kolkata had recorded 3,990 cases on May 23 last year during second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.