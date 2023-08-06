Haryana violence updates: SMS services, internet ban extended in Palwal, Nuh till…

After clashes broke out in Nuh, mobile internet and SMS services were shut down.

The Haryana government on Saturday prolonged the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, as per the official order.

In Palwal district, suspension of these two services has been extended till 5pm on August 7.

After confrontations broke out on July 31 in Nuh over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and expanded to Gurugram and other districts of the State, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended.

T.V.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), issued the order to extend the ban on Saturday night.

Prior to August 5, the Haryana government had temporarily halted mobile internet and SMS services.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.

"After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," order stated.