Haryana violence updates: SMS services, internet ban extended in Palwal, Nuh till…

Headlines

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Shraddha Walkar’s murder case: Aaftab gives out more details on how he killed Shraddha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

IAS, IPS officers who married fellow Civil Servants

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Sushmita Sen reveals she was heavily trolled for her first look in Taali: 'I took it very personally because...'

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan for 'acting arrogant', calling himself 'deserving winner' of show

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence updates: SMS services, internet ban extended in Palwal, Nuh till…

After clashes broke out in Nuh, mobile internet and SMS services were shut down.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Haryana government on Saturday prolonged the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh till August 8, as per the official order. 

In Palwal district, suspension of these two services has been extended till 5pm on August 7. 

After confrontations broke out on July 31 in Nuh over an attempt to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and expanded to Gurugram and other districts of the State, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended.

T.V.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), issued the order to extend the ban on Saturday night. 

Prior to August 5, the Haryana government had temporarily halted mobile internet and SMS services.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force up to 08.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," it stated.

"After assessment of the current prevailing law-and-order situation as well as recommendation of the deputy commissioner, Nuh, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," order stated.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Pune: Symbiosis college professor arrested for making ‘objectionable religious remarks’

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby cities witness earthquakes so frequently?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE