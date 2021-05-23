Haryana lockdown extended till May 31: What's open, what's closed

Haryana lockdown extended till May 31: Amid the fall in COVID-19 cases, Haryana on Sunday (May 23) extended the lockdown for one more week till May 31, 2021 (5 am) under 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana'. For the fourth time, the state government has extended the lockdown in the wake of a surge in Covid cases. The lockdown was first announced on May 3.

According to the official notification, the lockdown has been further extended up to May 31 in the state along with guidelines to be implemented and issued earlier.

"Some relaxations are hereby provided with immediate effect such as standalone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation; shops other than stand-alone are allowed to open from 7 am to 12 noon in two groups namely odd and even dates. Malls are not allowed to open," the notification said.

On Saturday, Haryana reported 5,021 COVID-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries, and 98 deaths.

Haryana’s total cases have reached 7,33,628 cases, of which 6,78,22 are recoveries and the Death toll reaches 7415. The active cases have come down to 47,993. In earlier cases, more than 15,000 were reported which has now come down to 5000 to 6000 cases.

Lockdown in Delhi:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 23) has extended the lockdown till May 31, 5 am. "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31," he added.

Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh:

Whereas, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31. A decision was taken in this regard following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur. Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24.

Black Fungus cases in Haryana:

Black fungus cases have been categorized as a notified disease in Haryana, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This will allow in the tracking and management of an outbreak. For its treatment, ESIC Medical College and Alfalah Medical College have been authorised.