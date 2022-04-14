Happy Tamil New Year 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes to wish Happy Puthandu to your loved ones

Puthandu is also known as Varsha Pirappu is the first day of the traditional Tamil New Year as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14. This day concurs with the Sun's transit to the Mesha Rashi (Aries). The Tamil New Year is referred to as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu.

Puthandu marks a new beginning and it is celebrated with a lot of fervour among Tamilians all over the world.

People spend time with their families after they clean up the house, take part in prayers and start the day by making a visit to temples. They sit down to eat a lavish spread of delicious preparations in their best traditional clothes. The house is also decorated with beautiful hand-drawn rangolis.

Interestingly, it coincides with the new year of other traditions in India such as Vishu for people in Kerala, Poila Boishakh in West Bengal, Bihu for those in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab.

It is also celebrated by Sri Lankan Tamilians and is a public holiday in the island nation.

As part of the festival celebration, people on the eve of Puthandu, decorate a plate with jewellery, flowers, leaves, mirror, and fruits and it is believed that if one wakes up on the festival day in the sight of the plate or tray, such a happening is auspicious.

People prepare delicious delicacies on this day and celebrated the occasion with full spirit and enthusiasm. In this digital age, people send Happy new year wishes to their loved one to spread joy and happiness. Take a look some Tamil Happy New Year wishes!

Happy Puthandu: Tamil New Year wishes to send to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS

1. As the new year ushers in, wishing you happiness, wealth and prosperity, Happy Tamil New Year!

2. Wishing you a New Year ... Happy and Bright, with plenty of joy ... Happy Puthandu Vazthukal!

3. I wish to spread the joy and greetings of the Tamil New Year with the glowing lights. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.

4. A new beginning ... new hopes ... and new horizons to reach ... May the sun radiate all the goodness of life ... in the coming year and always ... Puthandu Vazthukal!

5. May you have a hear of courage, a mind of will and may you get whatever you desire, always at your will. Happy Tamil New Year!

6. May this new year illuminate your life and bless you with prosperity and joy, today and always! Happy Tamil New year!

7. I met love, health, peace & joy, they needed a permanent place to stay. I gave them your address, hope they arrived safely ... Happy Tamil New Year!

8. May the blessings of lord Vinayasar ... bring prosperity and happiness to you... this New Year and always! Happy Puthandu!

9. New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it's a beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you always wished for. Puthandu Vazthukal!

10. Here is another Puthandu. It's time to open a new chapter in your life. May this New Year brings new ideas and hopes to make your life better.