Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know history and interesting facts about the Jain festival

Mahavir Jayanti is the most important festival of Jainism. The auspicious festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism.

This year, it is being celebrated on April 14, Thursday. According to Jain scriptures and religious texts, Lord Mahavir was born on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13).

Interesting facts about the festival

Mahavir was the 24th and last Jain Tirthankara (a saviour and spiritual teacher of the dharma) who established core tenets of Jainism.

Mahavir was also called Vardhaman. He spent 12 years of his life as an ascetic after abandoning everything at the age of 30. He attained moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death) at the age of 72 in 527 B.C.

Mahavira devoted his life to teach spiritual freedom, and the followers of Jainism across the world celebrate this day to honour his philosophy.

History and Significance

Mahavira was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala of the Ikshvaku dynasty, in 599 BC at Kshatriyakund in Bihar.

He took over his father's kingdom at an early age and ruled it for over 30 years. Later, he gave up all worldly possessions and decided to seek enlightenment in life.

Five-fold way of life

All his life, he preached ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment) to his disciples and his teachings were called Jain Agamas.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated across India?

Mahavir Jayanti holds a major significance for the Jain community and is celebrated with spiritual fervour and festive spirit in India and across the world. Charity work by devotees, recitation of stavans, procession of the Lord in a chariot and spiritual lectures by Jain munis and sadhvis are the special attraction on this occasion.

A procession is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira called the Rath Yatra. Devotees recite stavans or bhajans. Right before the procession, statue of the Lord Mahavira is given a ceremonial bath called 'Abhishek'.

People visit temples that are dedicated to their Lord and conduct mass prayer sessions.