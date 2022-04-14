Baisakhi 2022: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes to send to your loved ones

Baisakhi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated with great excitement and devotion. The holiday, which falls around harvest season in India, is celebrated on April 13th. The religious significance of the Baisakhi holiday dates back to 1699, when Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, founded the Panth Khalsa — the Order of the Pure Ones — and baptised Sikh warriors to preserve religious liberties. This is why the Khalsa Sirjana Divas is celebrated on this day.

For Hindus, it marks the start of their solar year. Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baishakh in West Bengal, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Gudi Pawda in Maharashtra, and Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are some of the names given to it.

Baisakhi commemorates the harvest of rabi crops, and farmers express gratitude for a successful harvest and prosperous year. It is the first day of the New Year for Sikhs. Folk dances such as bhangra and gidda are performed to mark the occasion.

Farmers all over India celebrate the harvest festival with great enthusiasm. To gather around, people organise community kirtans at Gurudwaras. Charity work, such as providing food for the poor and social service, is often an element of the festival celebrations.

Baisakhi 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes to send to friends and families on Baisakhi

1. I wish a wish for you on Baisakhi, that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accepts all your wishes. May you get the best rewards for your benevolent deeds!

2. Accept my warmest wishes for you this Baisakhi. May you have a bountiful year ahead!

3. Nachle gaale humare saath

Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath

Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha

Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa.

Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!!

4. Wishing that your life will a filled with the golden blessing of the Guru. Let his grace always shine on you and your family.

5. Baisakhi de is paawan parv diyan sabnu vadhaiyyan. Wahe Guru ji. Sab da bhala karein. Happy Baisakhi!

6. Sending my heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. I wish you enjoy this festive day with high spirits and great joy. Happy Baisakhi to you!

7. The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Guru Gobind Singh Ji - Happy Baisakhi!

8. On this joyous occasion, may Waheguru accept your hard word & reward you a life full of success in your life. Happy Baisakhi!

9. May you harvest all the fruits of your hard work from the previous year. Happy Baisakhi!

10. May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

