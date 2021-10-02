Gandhi Jayanti 2021: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to share with family and friends on October 2

Today, the nation is observing the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is the 'Father of the Nation'. Born on 2 October 1869, Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who linked himself to the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.

2nd October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to observe and remember 'Father of the nation' on his birthday. Not just India but many countries celebrate his birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family on Gandhi Jayanti 2021:

Also read Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 10 inspirational quotes by Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Be the change that you want to see in the world.- Mahatma Gandhi

Let us all follow the path of truth and wisdom, and pay homage to the Father of the Nation on this day.

Let us pay homage to the great man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth.

On Gandhi Jayanti, let us all take a vow to serve the needy.

May we have the courage to stand up to evil with the armour of peace and truth.

As an ode to Bapu, may we all have the strength to be the change we want to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats. — Mahatma Gandhi