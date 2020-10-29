Headlines

India

India

'Hang photos of officials who delayed NHAI building: Union Ministry Nitin Gadkari

Inaugurating the NHAI building through video conferencing, the minister pulled up the officials as the building took 9 years to complete.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:34 AM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari came down heavily on officials at the National Highway Authority of India program over the delay in finishing a project.

While inaugurating the authority's building in New Delhi through video conferencing, the minister pulled up the officials as the building took 9 years to complete.

The video of the event is going viral on social media, in which Nitin Gadkari is seen rebuking the officials. The video is of the NHAI program, whose entire video was shared by Nitin Gadkari on his Twitter. After 8 minutes and 4 seconds in the video, Nitin Gadkari started speaking and said that the photos of the officials who delayed the projects by creating unnecessary confusions should be hanged in the building.

"It is customary in such a program that after completion of any work, everyone is greeted and offered good wishes. I am hesitant about how to greet you because it was decided in 2008 that the building will be built. It was tendered in 2011, and the project worth 200-250 crore was completed today after 9 years. It took two governments and eight chairmen to see the completion of this work. The current chairman and members are not concerned with it," Gadkari said.

He added, "I had taken 2-4 meetings for this. Now, according to the government workings, after putting the blame on the contractor, the matter will go to NCLT and a report will be prepared to say that it went to NCLT. The most important thing in this is that people who have crooked views, who do not work in the NHAI, and if they do, then hinder the work. Even such people are here for 12-13 years. These people also ignore the suggestions of the ministry. The ideology of such people is toxic. NHAI's indolent, unhelpful and corrupt people are so powerful that despite the ministry's orders, they make their decisions wrong. It is time to show such 'incompetent' officers the way out."

