H3N2 Influenza cases in Uttar Pradesh: UP government issues advisory, 10 points you need to know

The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory urging people of all ages, but especially those younger than 15, to take measures against contracting the H3N2 Influenza virus. The advise also mentions monitoring H3N2 patients' oxygen levels.

Hospitals have been instructed to accept H3N2 patients whose oxygen levels drop below 90 as per the advisory. Patients with H3N2 should be treated with oseltamivir. The state administration issued a warning urging parents to take extra care with their young children and the elderly.

Here’s what you need to know:

The UP government said in the alert that hospitals have been instructed to accept H3N2 infected patients if their oxygen level falls below 90.

The state administration advised H3N2 sufferers to take oseltamivir and provided a list of contact numbers.

Dr. Avinash Singh, Director of Health Department, told India Today that youngsters aged 8 and under, as well as individuals over the age of 65, have been warned to be cautious. He also said that those in high-risk groups have been instructed to get vaccinated since instances are on the increase.

Dr. Avinash Singh said that a warning has been issued in all 75 districts, and that each district has organised a team comprised of a health specialist, a physician, an epidemiologist, a pathologist, a lab technician, and a microbiology.

The state administration said that information on H3N2 influenza would be disseminated via the hotline lines.

The health department has ordered that all medical personnel be on high alert and give medical aid to patients.

The news comes as the nation has already lost six people to respiratory virus infections.

As a precautionary step, the state administration announced the establishment of a 10-bed isolation unit in each district hospital.

Also, OPDs will have a separate area for patients suspected of having influenza so that they are not contaminated.

State health authorities have advised residents to begin wearing masks in public locations in order to protect themselves from the illness.

