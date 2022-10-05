Gurugram woman tracks stolen mobile phone through smartwatch, punches thief to retrieve it

Representational image

Without the help of authorities or any other person, a woman in Gurugram, Haryana was able to get her stone phone back after a chase which is no different than a Bollywood movie. As per the police report, the woman was able to track her phone through her smartwatch.

A 28-year-old woman had her phone snatched from her in Sector 23 Palam Vihar, according to the FIR. While the incident happened last month, the FIR was only registered this week and the accused still remains at large, officials said.

Pallavi Kaushik, a resident of Sector 23, Palam Vihar, was out shopping for groceries in the Huda market in the evening when she saw that a man kept peering over her shoulders. Kaushik paid the bill via UPI and the man snatched her phone over her shoulder and fled.

She made a commotion but no bystander came by to help her, after which she chased the man on foot for about 200 metres. She later realized that she is able to track the location of her phone through her smartwatch, which indicated that the thief was still nearby.

Pallavi wandered around in the lanes of Sector 23 for over three hours, guided by the location visible on the smartwatch. She then zeroed in on the exact location of her phone at around 9 pm at night and saw the thief sitting on a motorcycle, using her phone.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Pallavi said, “I panicked after losing my phone as it had all my contacts and work-related important data. Thus, I kept wandering the bylanes till 9.15 pm in an attempt to track him with help of the watch. I finally spotted him sitting on a motorcycle parked on the corner of a narrow lane.”

Pallavi then approached the man from behind stealthily and hit him hard in the head. The man fell to the ground and fled, leaving her phone on the road. She then saw that he had transferred Rs 50,000 from her account to other accounts using her UPI pin.

The next day, she filed a report at the nearest police station, and an FIR was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 379A (snatching), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

