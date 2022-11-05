Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gurugram Chintels Paradiso news: Gurgaon administration orders demolition of Tower D

Gurgaon: The team at IIT Delhi has found that the builder had used substandard materials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Gurugram Chintels Paradiso news: Gurgaon administration orders demolition of Tower D
Gurugram Chintels Paradiso news

Gurgaon's administration has decided to demolish the city's Chintels Paradiso residential society's Tower D. According to reports, it will be demolished in line with the Noida Twin Towers. The city's administration is in touch with the Noida administration regarding the same. 

On February 10, 2022, the sixth floor's roof collapsed. 2 people died and many others got injured.

A team from IIT Delhi later investigated the incident and found that the structure of the tower is not stable.

Now the administration has ordered the builder to reach an agreement with flat owners.

The D-tower has 50 flats.

The team at IIT Delhi has found that the builder had used substandard materials in construction.

The building is situated in Gurugram's Sector 109. The roof gave way triggering a collapse on floors 5 and 6. Over 10 families had been trapped in the debris and were rescued after the intervention of NDRF. 

Also read: DNA Explainer: Know how and why the Noida Supertech Twin Towers are being demolished

Chintels Paradiso had said in a statement, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families.”

The Noida twin towers were demolished in September months after the Supreme Court found that the buildings were erected in violation of building norms. The over 100-meter-tall towers were the largest structures ever demolished in India using controlled explosions. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success
Dussehra 2022: 5 places in India that celebrate the festival in unique ways
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna spotted at Karan Johar's office
Viral Photos of the Day: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, A.R Rahman promote Ponniyin Selvan- 1 in Mumbai
Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in orange saree featuring plunging neckline, check out photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.