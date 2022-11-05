Gurugram Chintels Paradiso news: Gurgaon administration orders demolition of Tower D

Gurugram Chintels Paradiso news

Gurgaon's administration has decided to demolish the city's Chintels Paradiso residential society's Tower D. According to reports, it will be demolished in line with the Noida Twin Towers. The city's administration is in touch with the Noida administration regarding the same.

On February 10, 2022, the sixth floor's roof collapsed. 2 people died and many others got injured.

A team from IIT Delhi later investigated the incident and found that the structure of the tower is not stable.

Now the administration has ordered the builder to reach an agreement with flat owners.

The D-tower has 50 flats.

The team at IIT Delhi has found that the builder had used substandard materials in construction.

The building is situated in Gurugram's Sector 109. The roof gave way triggering a collapse on floors 5 and 6. Over 10 families had been trapped in the debris and were rescued after the intervention of NDRF.

Also read: DNA Explainer: Know how and why the Noida Supertech Twin Towers are being demolished

Chintels Paradiso had said in a statement, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families.”

The Noida twin towers were demolished in September months after the Supreme Court found that the buildings were erected in violation of building norms. The over 100-meter-tall towers were the largest structures ever demolished in India using controlled explosions.