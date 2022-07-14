Gurgaon: Man promises marriage to 14-year-old girl, rapes her for 2 months

Gurugram news: The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.(Representational)

A man allegedly repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Gurgaon for two months. The accused is the victim's neighbour. The police said the accused abducted the victim four days ago and her family found her near the Bilaspur chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at night. She told her family about the crime after which they lodged a complaint.

The complaintant said the accused had lured the Class 8 student on the promise of marriage and repeatedly raped her for two months.

"On July 8, the accused abducted my daughter. We found her late at night and brought her home. On Tuesday, she told us the accused had raped her and threatened to kill her family members," the girl's father said in the complaint.

The police have lodged a complaint under sections that deal with kidnapping, criminal intimidation and sexual offiences against children.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.