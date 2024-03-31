Gurdaspur constituency Punjab Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

The BJP announced its eighth list of candidates on Saturday for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. This list included candidates from 6 seats in Punjab, 3 in Odisha and 2 in West Bengal.

One of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency in Punjab, will have elections this year. The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 (Phase I). The result of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be announced on June 4th.

The state has 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Gurdaspur seat comprises 9 Assembly segments including Sujanpur, Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar, Qadian, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Dera Baba Nanak.

The constituency is open to all candidates and is not exclusive to members of Scheduled Tribes or Castes (SCs or STs). The major political parties in the constituency are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gurdaspur was represented by BJP's Vinod Khanna four times: in 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2014. The seat was won five times in a row by Congress candidate Sukhbuns Kaur in 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, and 1996.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its eighth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha, which included a significant replacement. Dinesh Singh 'Babbu' replaced Sunny Deol, the MP for Gurdaspur, as the party's nominee from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.

Punjab: Check BJP's 8th list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Gurdaspur: Dinesh Singh 'Babbu'

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Jalandhar (SC): Sushil Kumar Rinku

Ludhiana: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Faridkot (SC): Hans Raj Hans

Patiala: Preneet Kaur

Past Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sunny Deol, BJP candidate and Bollywood actor won the seat for the first time with a margin of 82,459 votes. With 5,58,719 votes, he had a 50.58% vote share. He defeated Sunil Jakhar, a candidate for Congress with 4,76,260 votes (43.12%). 11,03,887 legitimate votes were cast in total.

In 2014, Vinod Khanna, a BJP candidate, won the seat four times in the Lok Sabha Elections 2014. With 4,82,255 votes, he had a 46.25% vote share. Partap Singh Bajwa, a candidate for the Congress, finished second with 3,46,190 votes (33.20%). Bajwa lost to Khanna by a total of 1,36,065 votes. 10,42,699 valid votes were cast in this constituency overall. With 1,73,376 votes (16.63%), Sucha Singh Chhotepur, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, finished third.

