Gujarat to close schools amid Omicron scare? Here's what the Health Minister had to say

As per the health bulletin of the state, Gujarat recorded 571 cases on Sunday, December 19

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2021, 08:15 AM IST

As Gujarat witnesses, a rise in COVID-19 cases, State Health and Family Welfare minister  Nimisha Suthar has stated that there is no plan to shut schools as of now. It will only be done if the requires so. 

She said, "The state government taking necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 numbers but has no plans to close down schools until the situation so necessitates."

When questioned about two students testing positive in schools in Vadodara, the minister said, "those two students will be kept in isolation. The studies of every student should not suffer. If the grim situation arises then we will make a decision on closing down schools, taking Education Ministry into confidence, until then there is no such plan."

As per the health bulletin of the state, Gujarat recorded 571 cases on Sunday, December 19 and about 55 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients recovered to 8,17,715, as per the bulletin on Sunday. 

