Gujarat plans to launch the nation's first tourism submarine in Dwarka

The government of Gujarat plans to provide a submarine service to assist visitors in discovering the underwater world of Dwarka, an ancient city thought to be submerged beneath the ocean.

The state government has inked an agreement with Mazgaon Dock shipbuilders for the project in the city, which is known as the "city of the Hindu God Lord Krishna."

This submarine-based underwater tourism facility will be the first in India. According to the present plan, the government wants to operationalize the project before Diwali in October 2024.

According to the project, visitors will be brought in a submarine to experience underwater marine life 100 meters below the ocean's surface. Each submarine will have two expert pilots and a qualified crew leading the way, accommodating 24 tourists each.

The Times of India reported an official project announcement will be made at the next Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The government anticipates that the submersible facility will improve Dwarka's tourism possibilities. Dwarka is a well-known temple town in the nation that draws a sizable number of visitors daily.

Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Saurabh Pardhi told India Today in an interview that the initiative is a "different project" that will significantly increase travel to this part of Gujarat.

The holy significance of Dwarka draws crowds of tourists each year. Hindus travel from far and wide to see the well-known Dwarkadhish Temple. According to mythical writings, the site is considered a submerged city built by Lord Krishna.