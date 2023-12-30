Headlines

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Gujarat plans to launch the nation's first tourism submarine in Dwarka

Gujarat plans to provide a submarine service to assist visitors in discovering the underwater world of Dwarka

Dec 30, 2023

(Image source: Pixabay)
The government of Gujarat plans to provide a submarine service to assist visitors in discovering the underwater world of Dwarka, an ancient city thought to be submerged beneath the ocean.

The state government has inked an agreement with Mazgaon Dock shipbuilders for the project in the city, which is known as the "city of the Hindu God Lord Krishna."

This submarine-based underwater tourism facility will be the first in India. According to the present plan, the government wants to operationalize the project before Diwali in October 2024.

According to the project, visitors will be brought in a submarine to experience underwater marine life 100 meters below the ocean's surface. Each submarine will have two expert pilots and a qualified crew leading the way, accommodating 24 tourists each. 

The Times of India reported an official project announcement will be made at the next Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The government anticipates that the submersible facility will improve Dwarka's tourism possibilities. Dwarka is a well-known temple town in the nation that draws a sizable number of visitors daily.

Managing Director of Gujarat Tourism Saurabh Pardhi told India Today in an interview that the initiative is a "different project" that will significantly increase travel to this part of Gujarat.

The holy significance of Dwarka draws crowds of tourists each year. Hindus travel from far and wide to see the well-known Dwarkadhish Temple. According to mythical writings, the site is considered a submerged city built by Lord Krishna.

