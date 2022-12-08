Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress president Jagdish Thakor opens up about party's dismal performance

File Photo

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor on Thursday conceded defeat after the party's dismal performance in the state Assembly elections and said the results were not as per their expectations.

Thakor also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for the BJP's thumping victory in Gujarat. PM Modi's BJP headed for a record victory in Gujarat as the counting of votes entered the last leg. The ruling party crossed the majority mark in Gujarat by winning 93 seats in the 182-member Assembly and leading in 64 other seats.

The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second, it had won eight seats and was leading in nine others.

"The poll results are not as per our expectations. Though the Congress did everything right - be it the selection of candidates to raise issues concerning people - it seems we fell short of the people's expectations," Thakor told reporters here.

"I congratulate PM Modi and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil as their party is going to form the next government in Gujarat. We expect the new government will resolve the issues like price rises, which Congress has been raising for some time. We hope the BJP provides good governance in the state," he said.

Asked about the reason which led to the Congress's rout, Thakor said it is too early to analyse such factors and he respects people's mandate. The Congress, as an opposition party, will keep raising issues concerning the people, Jagdish Thakor added.