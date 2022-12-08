Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2022 released for Class 10, 12 at hpbose.org, check direct link

File Photo

Himachal Pradesh, HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2022 has been released for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. All the students who appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exams 2022 can check their re-evaluation/re-checking results on the official website - www.hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE Result 2022 link was issued yesterday by the Board of School Education, Himachal Pradesh. To check and download their results, students would need their roll numbers.

For the unversed, the exam was held for all the students who either could not appear for the HP Board Class 10, 12 Regular exams or did not qualify and had to re-appear for it.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HPBOSE Result tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Click on Class 10, 12 Result link

Step 5: A new login page would open

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on Submit

Step 7: Check the result and then download it

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use.

After downloading the result, candidates are instructed to check the result and their names, roll numbers, sectional marks and total marks, and other details.