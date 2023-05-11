Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped

3 storey building collapses in Vejalpur area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped
Gujarat building collapses | Photo: ANI (Twitter)

A 3-storey building collapsed in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad. The rescue team reached the spot immediately and initiated the rescue mission. More than 23 people were already rescued from the collapsed building before the rescue team reached the spot, reported ANI. 

"We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse. 23 people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped," says Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia on the collapse of a three-storey building in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

More details on the same are still awaited. 

Read: Assam: Over 100 hospitalised after participating in ritual feast in Goalpara

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.