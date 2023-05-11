Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Vejalpur; 23 rescued, many feared trapped

Gujarat building collapses | Photo: ANI (Twitter)

A 3-storey building collapsed in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad. The rescue team reached the spot immediately and initiated the rescue mission. More than 23 people were already rescued from the collapsed building before the rescue team reached the spot, reported ANI.

"We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse. 23 people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped," says Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia on the collapse of a three-storey building in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

More details on the same are still awaited.

