Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navreh 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, messages to wish your loved ones

To mark the beginning of Hindu New Year, the nation is celebrating the day in different ways.

Most of North India is celebrating the first day of Chaitra Navaratri while Manipur is rejoicing over Sajibu Cheiraoba. This is also the eve of Sindhi festival of Cheti Chand.

For Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrians have taken to streets to parade in traditional attires with massive drums and riveting music as a company. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also celebrating Ugadi.

Here are some wishes to greet your loved on this special occasion:

Gudi Padwa Wishes in Marathi:

1. Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas….Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha

2. Chitrachi Soneri PahatNavya Swapnachi Navi LatNava Armbha , Nava VishvasNavya Varshachi Hich Tar Khari SurvatGudi Padwachya Hardik Shubhechha

3. Navin varshacha hardik subhaecha Swagat karu navin svapnancha sagaly darshakanna "HAPPY GUDIPADAWA

4. Shrikhand Puri,Reshmi Gudi,Limba che Pan,Nav Varsha jaao chhan,Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa wishes in English

1. May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead.

2. This Gudi Padwa may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk Wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach Happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa

3. May peace transcend the earth. May the spirit of light illuminates the world. May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY Gudi Padwa.

Ugadi wishes in Telugu:

1. Maduramaina Prathiksanam Nilsthundi Jeevitantam Raabothunna Kotta Samvataram Alanti Ksanalani Enno ivalani Korukuntu Ugadi Shubakankshalu

2. “U” thsavam “G” owravam “A” anandam “D” hanam “I” shwaryam “UGADI” Shrikara Nama Samvatsra Shubhakankshalu!

3. Velugula harati Telugu Vari Kottha Velugula KaantiVachchEnamma UgadhiKottha Samvachchara VrudhiUgadi Shubakankshalu

Ugadi wishes in Kannada:

1. Ee YugadiyanduNinna Bhalina Bhaleleya MeleThrupthiyaMrustannave Sigali..Happy Ugadi 2020

2. “U” thsava

“G” owrava

“A” ananda

“D” hana

“I” shwarya

“UGADI” Hosa Varshadha Shubhashayagalu!!

Ugadi wishes in English

1. Ugadi means...New Life, New Hope, New Aspirations, New Beginning. Let's make each day Ugadi!

2. This Ugadi, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life and you discover a new person within you. Happy New Year!

3. The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sweet, sour and bitter flavours of life. May the flavours of Ugadi fill your life in the coming year!

Navreh

Kashmiri Pandits also celebrate this auspicious day as Navreh, the beginning of the New Year and the onset of Spring.

Cheti Chand wishes in Sindhi

1. Sindhi aahiyu, Sindhi galhayu, sindhiyat ji jyot jagayu, tabha sabhin khe CHETRI CHANDRA ji lakh lakh wadhayu. Aayo lal Sabai Chao Julelal Dhiraj

2. Cheti Chand Ki Hardhik SubhechchaBato Gud Dhani Bolo Subh VaniVani Cheti Chand ki Subh Kamnayeh

3. Khilo sada khush raho nandhan khe pyar karo vadan khan pyar payolal jo din aaye acho khushyun manayoaayo lal sabhai chavo zulelal.

Cheti Chand wishes in English

1. From the eve of Cheti Chand...May you shine like a star always, May you be bright as the sun. May you spread light soothing as moonlight may with the glory of Jhulelal, You have a wonderful life today and forever. Happy Cheti Chand

2. With the start of new Sindhi year May you smile always. May you get success in all your endeavours. May you receive respect from all, may you be blessed with blessings of Almighty. Happy Cheti Chand.

3. Keep moving is an important lesson that Lord Varuna (God of water) teaches. Water flows unceasingly. If it stops, it becomes stagnant. Let us aim to be the free-flowing pure water. Forget the past and start flowing with positive thoughts from this Cheti Chand. Happy Cheti Chand.