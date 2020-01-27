Headlines

Government signs peace accord with Assam's Bodo insurgent groups; PM Modi says it 'will lead to transformative results'

The government on Monday signed a peace deal with all factions of the dreaded Bodo militant group.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2020, 11:57 PM IST

The government on Monday signed a peace deal with all factions of the dreaded Bodo militant group, including the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU). The development is aimed at providing economic and political benefits to the Bodo community in the northeast.

The tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the top representatives of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna. Union Minister of Home Affaits Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony that took place at 1:30 PM.

"Today Centre, Assam government and Bodo representatives have signed an important agreement. This agreement will ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo people," Amit Shah said.

He also informed that "1550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on 30th January. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner."

"The Narendra Modi government has worked, abiding the policy of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas', in bringing out the region from unrest. Nine institutions have signed the accord jointly. Assam will move forward by remaining unbroken and safeguarding the rights of the people," the home minister added.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the pact would bring a comprehensive solution to the Bodo issue, terming it as a 'historic accord', news agency PTI reported.

However, ABSU's demand for a separate Bodoland state was not included in the accord.

This is the third Bodo accord to be signed in 27 years.

PM Modi hails 'historic Bodo Accord'

The Prime Minister hailed the historic Bodo Accord signed and said the accord will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Ushering in a new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness! Today is a very special day for India. The Accord with Bodo groups, which has been inked today will lead to transformative results for the Bodo people.

"Bodo Accord inked today stands out for many reasons. It successfully brings together the leading stakeholders under one framework. Those who were previously associated with armed resistance groups will now be entering the mainstream and contributing to our nation’s progress," he said in another tweet.

"The Accord with Bodo groups will further protect and popularise the unique culture of the Bodo people. They will get access to a wide range of development oriented initiatives. We are committed to doing everything possible to help the Bodo people realise their aspirations," he added. 

