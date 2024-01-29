Twitter
'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

The government extended the ban imposed on the terrorist group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five years for its involvement in fomenting terrorism.

PTI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:15 PM IST

The government on Monday extended the ban imposed on the terrorist group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for five years for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and disturbing peace and communal harmony in the country.

In a post on ‘X’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of zero tolerance against terrorism, SIMI has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The SIMI was first banned in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years. “The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat,” Shah said.

Read: No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding; The group is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the notification said.

