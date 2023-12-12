Headlines

India

Goondas are ruling': Kerala Governor accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of...

He accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of conspiring to harm him physically after his convoy was attacked by students.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan alleged that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is conspiring and the government is sending these people to hurt him physically

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constituon seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," the Governor said, speaking to reporters.

Khan said that hooligans are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram.

"Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly," the Governor said.

Khan also accused the state police of colluding with them under the direction of Chief Minister.

"They came before my car. They hit my car from both sides. I got down. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them. When I got down they all got into their jeeps and they ran away. The Chief Minister's program is going on. Is it possible that people will bring cars and they will bring protesters than them,” he added.

This incident, which took place while the governor was travelling to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for New Delhi, has ignited a political storm in the state.

 
