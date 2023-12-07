Headlines

Karni Sena chief murder: Wife files complaint; Ashok Gehlot, DGP named in FIR, here's why

In her complaint, Sheela Gogamedi alleged that the family sought security from CM Gehlot and the DGP but it was deliberately denied.

Dec 07, 2023

Amid protests and a blame game between the outgoing Congress government and the BJP, which has come to power in the state, a case was registered in connection with the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered under sections 323, 341, 452, 307, 302, 34, 120-B, 427, 16, 18, 20, 3, 25(1-AA) and 27 of the IPC at Shyam Nagar police station, officers said, adding that the case was filed on a complaint by Sukhdev's wife Sheela Shekhawat Gogamedi.

Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the state DGP were among those named in the FIR filed in connection with the murder.

In her complaint, Sheela Gogamedi alleged that the family sought security from CM Gehlot and the DGP but it was deliberately denied.

Punjab Police and the ATS were also named in the FIR.

Due to the absence of personal security, some assailants killed the Karni Sena chief on the pretext of a meeting in the afternoon of December 5, the FIR stated.

Meanwhile, BSP MLA Manoj Nyangali said a consensus was reached on the demands put forward by the Karni followers and members and a post-mortem on Gogamedi will be conducted on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the BSP MLA said, "We had put forward 7-8 demands, including an investigation against the officials responsible for providing security to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. We also held discussions with the Governor on handing the case to the NIA. All parties agreed that the postmortem of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi will hopefully be done tonight (Thursday night). We will talk to the committee (of Sena activists) and urge them to call off their protest."

He informed further that the demands include security for the family and witnesses in the case and compensation to the kin.

Earlier, the younger brother of Sukhdev Singh, Shravan Singh Gogamedi, said, "An FIR has been registered. We have put forward certain demands. If the administration agrees to them, we will request them to call off their protest."

"Sukhdev kept pleading with the police for 5 years asking for protection but security wasn't provided. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was the face of 'sarva samaaj' and the 'sarva samaaj' will now stand in support of him," he added.

Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which enforced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. 

