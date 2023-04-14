Search icon
Goa Police summon Arvind Kejriwal, ask him to appear on April 27, here's why

Goa Police on Thursday issued a summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 27 regarding the alleged defacement of public property.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Pernem Police Station Investigating Officer Dilipkumar Halarnkar in the written summon notice mentioned the subsequent grounds in which a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 41 A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that during the investigation of FIR 172/2022, U/s 188 IPC and section 3 of GPDP act 1988 registered at Pernem police station it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you," summon notice mentioned.

The summon issued by the Pernem Police directs Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person at the police station on April 27 at 11 AM.

It has been alleged that AAP has defaced public property using posters of Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the visuals, Aam Admi party posters with the message "Ek Chance Kejriwal" are displayed at the flyovers and highways around the city. 

