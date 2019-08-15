Headlines

Tata Motors to offer EVs at special rates to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SPG and others forces

The Freelancer trailer: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina embark on thrilling mission to rescue young girl trapped in Syria

BJP 'murdered Bharat Mata' in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi's all-out attack in first speech after return to Lok Sabha

This woman owned necklace with 300 diamonds, lived in mansion costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Fans defend Ranveer Singh after backlash for replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'Versatile actor pe jab question...'

Global powers should come together to fight terrorism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and security are two important aspects of the development.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2019, 10:42 AM IST

Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the need for all global powers to come together to fight against terrorism stating that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that peace and security are two important aspects of the development and said, "Different parts of the world are struggling with conflicts and security crisis. For world peace, India has to play its role. In global aspects, India cannot stay a silent witness to it. We all must come together to identify those who support or breed terrorism. We are committed to fighting against terrorism".

Speaking further about India's role in the fighting against terrorism, Modi said, "India is strongly fighting against those who are spreading terrorism. Terrorism in any part of the world is a war against humanity and hence all humanitarian forces should come together to expose the real face of those who harbour, promote or export terrorism. Those who give protection and support terrorism must be completely exposed."

Talking about the impact of terrorism menace in the Indian subcontinent, Modi said, "Some people have troubled not only India but also our neighbours through terrorism. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace. India should play its role in uniting all global forces to eradicate terrorism. When we fight against terrorism then we are actively playing our role in enhancing security and peace in this whole region."

He also saluted the sacrifice of security personnel for sacrificing their present for brightening the future of citizens of the country.

In his over one and half hour speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi touched upon various subjects including One Nation One Election, Jal Shakti mission, population control among other things.

Later, while exiting the central well of Red Fort through the Lahore Gate, Prime Minister Modi's cavalcade drove straight to the area where school children were sitting.

Getting up and close with Modi, children enthusiastically grabbed Prime Minister Modi's hand, shaking it thoroughly as SPG guards struggled to maintain order around the Prime Minister.

