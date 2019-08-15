'Proper family planning is true patriotism': PM Modi says, 'need greater discussion on population explosion'

Encouraging family planning to prevent population explosion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a need to think whether one can fulfil aspirations and dreams of their children or not.

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I want to address the issue of population explosion in the country. In our country, parents now need to give serious thought to whether they will be able to fulfil their children's dreams and aspirations. There is a need to have greater discussion and awareness on population explosion," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day from the Red Fort.

"If you do proper family planning then you will naturally see that a smaller family can be happier, healthier and more content. The family will remain free from diseases with more resources," he said.

Also Read: 73rd Independence Day: Article 370 is history, India now talking about one nation, one election: PM in I-Day address

Stressing that both Centre and state government should join hands to deal with the population explosion, Prime Minister said a small family can contribute to nation-building as the country needs a healthy and educated society.

Watch PM Modi's speech on 73rd Independence Day:

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. Watch. https://t.co/V6cCfmRPRx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

"There is one section in our society who believes in family planning and we are thankful to them. They meet all the requirements of their children. Our children's future cannot rely on society. Through family planning one can show their love for the nation... it is true patriotism. We need to respect such families," Modi said.

"In the 21st century, we as citizens of this country need to understand that development and prosperity begin only when individuals are healthy and resourceful. As there are so many illnesses around efforts cannot just be at the government level. Everyone has to contribute," he added.