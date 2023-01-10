Ghaziabad-Saharanpur-Dehradun transit to take 2.5 hours via Northern Peripheral Road link to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The construction work for the first phase of the expressway is underway. (Representational)

In order to make transit to Dehradun easier, the Ghaziabad Development Authority has proposed a new road which will be linked to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. GDA has sent a proposal in this regard to the National Highway Authority of India's Project Director. NHAI's officers are currently studying the proposal. They will later decide on the feasibility and modalities of the project.

They are working on deciding how long the link road will be, where it will join the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and how much money will be required for it. The proposed name of the road is theNorthern Peripheral Road (NPR). As of now, the people of Ghaziabad take the Meerut road or the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to go to Dehradun. NPR will save their time and fuel.

The Northern Peripheral Road will cross the Meerut road via Madhuban Bapudham. From there, it will go towards Loni's Bhapura road. It can be linked to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Via the proposed NPR, Ghaziabad Madhuban Bapudham, Rajnagar Extension and other such areas will get direct connectivity with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway's first phase -- the 31-km-long corridor that will connect Akshardham and Baghpat -- will pass through Loni. If it is connected with Loni, the people of Ghaziabad will get a new route to go to Dehradun and Saharanpur.

The construction work for the first phase of the expressway is underway. Currently, the Ghaziabad-Dehradun transit takes six hours. After the expressway is constructed, it will take just 2.5 hours. Even Delhi-Haridwar transit will take just 2 hours.

The expressway will also improve connectivity with Tronica City. Ghaziabad's Mandola Vihar's connectivity will also improve, reported NBT.

Northern Peripheral Road's proposed plan: Total Length: 20 kms. Phase I: Hapur Road to Meerut Road: 6.4 kms. Phase II: From Amerath Road to Hindon River: 8.6 kms, 3.5 kms have been completed. Phase3: From Ahindan River to Bhopura Road: 5 kms.