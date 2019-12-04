Ghaziabad family suicide case: Cops arrest key suspect Rakesh Verma

A day after three people of a Ghaziabad family allegedly committed suicide and strangled two children, the Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested Rakesh Verma, a key suspect in the case.

In a presser, SSP Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh said, "We've arrested Rakesh Verma. He is the brother-in-law of Gulshan Vasudeva and is responsible for abetting Gulshan's suicide. Verma took around Rs 1.5 crore from Gulshan to invest in real estate. Neither he handed over the property to Gulshan nor he repaid."

The police further said, "Gulshan was in deep financial distress as he had taken the money from his financiers on Rs 5 interest rate and given it to Rakesh Verma. Verma along with his mother Phoola Verma have already served a jail term under Section 420."

In another revelation, out of the three people, Gulshan Vasudeva's manager Sanjana's brother has revealed that she had married Gulshan almost one and a half year ago and that is why she was residing with the family. Sanjana's name was also Gulshan, therefore, she changed her name later.

Gulshan Vasudev's family was unaware of his second marriage.

As the investigation in the case is underway, the police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, it is expected that the post-mortem of the deceased members will be done by Wednesday afternoon.

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a couple and a woman allegedly committed suicide after the trio jumped from the 8th floor of an apartment in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Tuesday.

While the three members committed suicide, two children — a daughter (18-year-old) and a son (13-year-old) — were also found dead. Initial reports suggest that they were strangled in sleep.

Sources say out of the three people who allegedly committed suicide — one was a couple while the other woman was deceased man business partner. The trio had jumped from the Indirapuram apartment in the Vaibhav Khand area.

The couple died on the spot while the other woman succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The reason for this extreme step by the trio is not known yet, however, the cops have found a suicide note from the scene in which they have mentioned financial crisis as the reason behind their step.

Earlier, it was being said that the deceased man had two wives but as per the statement of his brother, the two women, one of them was his wife while the other woman was their business partner who used to reside with them.

Society's security guard had discovered their bodies at around 5 am after he heard a loud sound. Further investigation in the case is underway.