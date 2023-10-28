Geeta Press trustee Baijnath Aggarwal passes away, UP CM Yogi expresses condolences

Geeta Press Gorakhpur trustee Baijnath Aggarwal passes away at 90; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expresses condolences.

Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow: In a saddening development Baijnath Aggarwal, the trustee of Geeta Press Gorakhpur, has passed away at the age of 90. Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi expressed his condolences, emphasizing Baijnath's remarkable 40-year dedication as a trustee of Geeta Press to promote social awareness and human welfare.

Chief Minister Yogi stated that Baijnath Aggarwal was not only an ardent devotee of God but also a symbol of unwavering commitment to society. His demise has left an irreplaceable void in society. He reached out to the grieving family members to offer his solace.

The last rites of Baijnath Aggarwal will be performed on the banks of the sacred Ganges in Varanasi. His contributions and commitment to Geeta Press Gorakhpur and the betterment of society will be remembered with deep respect and reverence.